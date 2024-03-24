Crispy Vegetable Potstickers Recipe

Bursting from their perfectly pinched seams with culinary possibilities, dumplings top the charts of comfort foods. Stuffed with ingredients like meat and veggies, they provide a filling bite catered to every taste — not to mention their pocket-like shape that's perfectly suited for dunking into your dip of choice. Mashed recipe developer Feta Topalu shares these crispy vegetable potstickers, highlighting the aforementioned amazing things about dumplings and more. Although similar to Japanese gyoza, potstickers have a slightly doughier outer shell and span a wider variety of fillings and sauces.

Aside from being loaded with assorted veggies and seasoned with a salty soy-based sauce, these potstickers live up to their crispy title. "The contrast between the crunchy exterior and the soft, savory interior is a highlight for me when it comes to these potstickers," Topalu shares. They're cooked in a couple of steps, first steamed to heat through before being finished off in a hot pan to get that extra desirable dumpling crispy bottom.