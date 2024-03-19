Prue Leith Isn't Just A GBBO Judge, She's Also A Michelin-Starred Chef

Prue Leith is widely known as the colorful, quick-witted judge of the hit show "The Great British Bake Off." Leith stepped into the role in 2017 to replace the beloved Mary Berry and has since become a subject of the internet's ire. The author, restaurateur, and T.V. personality is often reduced to a poorly dressed, slightly out-of-touch octogenarian by media outlets. In 2023, Leith also received criticism for one of her signature expressions — "worth the calories" — as some said it promoted disordered eating. Even so, Leith's career is impressive and filled with accomplishments, perhaps most notably earning a Michelin Star.

Leith received her formal training from London's renowned Cordon Bleu Cookery School starting in 1960. She later founded Leith's Good Food, an event catering business that helped her make a name for herself amongst London's elite. By 1969, Leith was ready to put down some roots. She opened Leith's, an upscale Notting Hill eatery which quickly became the talk of the town — and eventually earned her a Michelin Star. "When I opened [Leith's] I got a lot of publicity because I was a woman," the GBBO judge said in a 2022 interview with The Splendid Table, adding, "There weren't a lot of women who had smart restaurants." Leith recalls that even before earning her star there, the late-night spot was flooded with high-profile clientele, like members of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.