The Best Of Betty Crocker At The Inspired Home Show 2024

The great thing about hand mixers is that they can help whip up a number of dishes, from mashed potatoes to whipped cream and (of course) cake batter. But the even better quality of Betty Crocker's Hand Mixer — whether you get it in red, white, or silver — is that it's turbo charged with 250 to 300 Watts and the choice of seven pre-set speeds. (You can even give those pre-set speeds a little burst of extra energy with the push of a button.) The device also comes with additional attachments, including chrome wire beaters and dough hooks. Plus, the tool can stand up on its own or inside its portable holder; in the latter case, its attachments fit right beside the hand mixer itself, making for easy organization during otherwise chaotic kitchen activities.

Whether you need to tenderly fluff up egg whites for meringue or need a more powerful setting to help knead dough, this tool is up to the task. That's right, this device isn't just for beginner bakers or expert pastry chefs — "It's good for anybody," as one Betty Crocker representative told Mashed at The Inspired Home Show. Additionally, its ergonomic design ensures your hands will be less prone to tiring or suffering from cramps as you proceed through your recipe. Betty Crocker's Hand Mixer is available for $15.97 on Amazon.