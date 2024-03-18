The Taco Trend Aarón Sánchez Says Is On The Rise - Exclusive

Food trends come and go, and it takes a true expert to predict the next big thing. As tacos grow in popularity, so do specific types and styles. Recently, birria, a taco made with a spicy and saucy beef stew has been a hot item, showing up at restaurants and in TikTok videos across the country. Al pastor, a spiced pork taco filling, has become ubiquitous enough to make it onto the Chipotle menu.

During an exclusive Mashed interview with celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez, we asked him what he thinks the next big taco trend will be. Sánchez explained that he thinks we'll start exploring Mexican regional cuisine. "I think what's going to happen, it's not going to be, per se, one dish. I think we're going to start focusing on different regions and specializing in the cuisines from those areas." Rather than one method of preparation taking over, Sánchez believes we will see a rise in local taco styles from around Mexico.

We've already seen how regional dishes, such as birria from Jalisco, have transformed our ideas of what a taco could look like. Sánchez's prediction takes this trend to heart. "If you go to a place called Tlaxcala, which is outside of Mexico City, they're very famous for their tacos de canasta. Then, you go to other parts of Mexico and they have their own kind of particular taco. So I just think you're going to see more of the regionality come out."