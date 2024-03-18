If You Have A Spare $500K, Why Not Get Dinner On A Space Balloon?

If you happen to have half of $1 million to drop on one dinner, then do we have the adventure for you. The company Space Perspective is teaming up with the innovative (though some would say overrated) Michelin-starred restaurant Alchemist to give a few lucky people the experience of a lifetime, according to the South China Morning Post. Set to take place in 2025, the experience's X factor likely won't be the food, but the location, as those in attendance will dine in a balloon hovering 19 miles above the Earth. The meal, while it's meant to be a dinner, will be timed so that participants can watch the sun rise over Florida, although it's hard to pinpoint the time of day once you've left the planet and time zones are no longer applicable.

A ticket to ride and dine on Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune costs $495,000, per Robb Report. Even at this price, it seems as though more than enough folks are willing to pay for one of the balloon's six seats — there's even a decently sized waitlist. If all goes well, this will be the first of many such flights, and fortunately for us non-billionaires, the price is expected to drop somewhat. Still, don't let your hopes get too high — even with a 90% discount, the meal would still cost about what you'd pay for a mid-sized luxury sedan.