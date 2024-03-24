Is Dunkin' Open On Easter Sunday 2024?

Dunkin' has not currently announced any Easter-specific items for 2024, but there are plenty of treats on its spring menu, leaked back in January, that customers can sample on an Easter trip. To celebrate the arrival of warmer weather, it introduced Sparkd' Energy, a fizzy drink made with caffeine and guarana. It comes in two fruity flavors: Berry Burst, a mix of raspberry and strawberry, and Peach Sunshine, which combines lychee with peach.

Of course, the arrival of spring doesn't always guarantee that it'll be hot out, and Dunkin's coffee drinks can warm you right up. There are two seasonal coffee flavors that can be ordered iced or hot. The Churro Signature Latte uses a sweet churro syrup, while the Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee offers a mix of vanilla and churro flavors with a slug of Dunkin's original coffee and cream.

If you're hungry, you're in luck. Three foodstuffs have made their spring menu debut: the Breakfast Empanada, Banana Chocolate Chip Bread, and Churro Donut. The flaky crust of the empanada reveals a filling of scrambled eggs, sausage, and melted cheddar. The Banana Chocolate Chip Bread is Dunkin's take on banana bread, with an added infusion of chocolate chips. No Dunkin' menu would be complete without Dunkin' donuts, and the Churro Donut combines cakey with crunchy as the soft pastry is rolled in cinnamon sugar.