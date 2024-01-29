It's Only January And Dunkin's Spring Menu Has Been Leaked

Few things are more exciting in the food world than the seasonal items that companies release throughout the year. While many chains have joined in on Starbucks's pumpkin spice craze for fall and everyone releases holiday-themed items for winter, by the time spring rolls around, the new releases from places like Krispy Kreme or Dunkin' Donuts tend to be underwhelming.

Some Reddit users already expected Dunkin's spring 2022 menu to be "boring" before its launch, which seemingly reflects consumers' high expectations. Luckily, Dunkin's spring 2024 menu was leaked early on Instagram, and fans think the new items look promising. The chain is seemingly pursuing a churro theme with a Churro Signature Latte and a Churro Classic Donut. According to the unconfirmed leak, fans may also be able to get a Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee hot or iced, which uses churro syrup and comes with vanilla and cream. Banana Chocolate Chip Bread is also on the new menu, and for a savory option, there's the Breakfast Empanada with egg, cheese, and sausage. Two new Sparkd' Energy drinks may also grace the new menu in Berry Burst or Peach Sunshine flavors.

Although some Instagram commenters claiming to work at Dunkin' corroborated the leak, it's worth noting that this spring menu has not been verified by the company itself. It's unclear if Dunkin' plans to confirm these rumors or let customers speculate until the spring menu's supposed release date of February 21, 2024.