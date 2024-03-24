Why You Shouldn't Put Pistachios In Brownies, According To Nigella Lawson

Nigella Lawson is an acclaimed English food writer, television chef, and recipe master, but as it turns out, she can also add "brownie expert" to her impressive resume. According to Lawson, brownies can be elevated with many ingredients, but pistachios aren't one of them.

Per a recipe originally featured in Lawson's "How to Be a Domestic Goddess," brownies with chopped walnuts are the perfect addition to any birthday celebration. They're quicker to whip up than cake, and the crunchy nuts deliciously offset the gooey chocolate. If you're not a walnut fan, you can embellish any basic homemade brownie however you like, but you should never reach for pistachios.

In Lawson's experience, pistachios don't achieve the same crunch when baked into the batter. Instead, they get soft and chewy. While that may be pleasant to some pistachio lovers, those expecting a crunch will be severely disappointed. Pistachios are fairly soft on their own, so it's no surprise they get even softer and waxier when cooked. Although chewy pistachio cookie recipes make sense, the best brownie recipe typically includes a crunchy contrast.