Subway's Sauces Are Finally Hitting Grocery Store Shelves

Subway loyalists will soon rejoice as four flavorful sauces are set to hit grocery store shelves, allowing fans to recreate what makes Subway sandwiches so delicious in new ways. In a strategic partnership with the T. Marzetti Company, the renowned sandwich chain is extending its offerings beyond the restaurant experience. Starting the week of March 25, 2024, consumers can snag 16-ounce bottles of these Subway restaurant-inspired sauces at major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, and Albertson's, with plans for wider distribution in the near future. The quartet of sauces making its market debut includes Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Baja Chipotle, and Creamy Italian MVP. The first three are influenced by a few of the top-ranked Subway sauces, while the Creamy Italian MVP is a fresh take on the MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette.

Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation at Subway, expressed enthusiasm in a press release sent to Mashed, "This partnership takes our sauces to another level and enables our fans to take their culinary creations from ordinary to extraordinary while also contributing to an important cause." Carl Stealey, T. Marzetti Company's President of Retail Business, echoed this sentiment, acknowledging Subway's iconic status in the fast-food landscape. "We're honored that Subway trusted T. Marzetti to help build on that legacy and bring their sauces to kitchens across the country," Stealey shared in the release.