Why Is There A Casserole Named After John Wayne?

Biscuits, beef, and cheese are the keys to a cowboy's heart — and apparently, to the hearts of the actors who play them, too. John Wayne, the quintessential cowboy, was one of the most iconic actors of Hollywood's Golden Age. Also known as "the Duke," Wayne and his characters represented traditional American values and helped catapult the Western genre into longstanding success. However, playing a cowboy onscreen was not Wayne's only talent. He could also make a mean casserole fit for the Wild West.

A 1979 cookbook titled "Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends" by Cara Connery was one of the last projects Wayne contributed to before his death the same year. Conner, just 10 years old, was looking for a way to raise money for cancer research after losing family members to the disease and self-published the book with the help of her mother. She contacted over 1,400 celebrities, receiving contributions from several notable names, including Ed Asner, Jimmy Carter, Robert Redford, Alan Alda, and of course, John Wayne.

In her pitch, she asked the stars to provide the recipe for their favorite dish. Wayne offered a simple concoction of egg souffle, cheese, green chiles, and tomatoes. His basic recipe became known as John Wayne Casserole, and it's now adored as a breakfast classic in many households. However, the most well-known version of the dish has other ingredients.