Rachael Ray's Garlic Trick Brings Caesar Salad To Another Level

In the culinary world, garlic is heralded as one of the great ingredients. This small aromatic vegetable is central to flavor boosting in all things savory. Even salad dressings, like a basic vinaigrette, Italian, and Caesar salad dressing, include garlic in the mix. When making a dressing for a simple Caesar salad in particular, garlic is vital for introducing its iconic and unique flavor. This note, when combined with umami, lemony, and smoky flavors, is what makes a Caesar salad dressing best. Yet, a fresh clove of garlic can come off as overpowering, as opposed to slightly dull garlic powder. For a happy medium, professional cook Rachel Ray has a trick that blends garlic flavors seamlessly into your Caesar salad.

Instead of adding garlic to Caesar salad dressing via minced, crushed, or powdered methods, Rachel Ray suggests rubbing the inside of the salad bowl with a clove of garlic. This professional chef-level trick imparts a subtle garlicky note that fills the bowl with a gentle aroma and flavor. The traces of garlic in the bowl won't overpower the dressing like a freshly crushed garlic clove can. This helps to build up a Caesar salad's composite flavor.