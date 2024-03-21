Miller Lite's Beer-Filled VHS Tapes Let You Drink Nostalgia

In the 1970s and '80s, Miller Lite launched an iconic run of commercials that proclaimed that the beer "tastes great, and it's less filling!" They featured famous, often retired athletes and actors. NFL greats Bubba Smith and John Madden and comedian Rodney Dangerfield, to name a few, all hitched their names and star power to Miller Lite. In many of the commercials, the athletes and actors vigorously debated what was truly the best thing about the beer — that it tasted great or that it was less filling. The campaign was a smash, elevating the brand to its iconic status as a classic light beer.

Following Miller Lite's Super Bowl 2024 beer commercial marathon, the company is debuting a new all-star cast to continue the "Great Taste, Less Filling" debate. The new roster features actor Luke Wilson, legendary athletes such as baseball's David Ortiz and Jorge Posada, basketball's Reggie Miller, international soccer superstar Mia Hamm, and the NFL's J.J. Watt, who recently partnered with the brand for Miller Lite's "99 Cases of Beer" giveaway promo. To celebrate, Miller Lite is offering a novelty VHS-themed collector's set called "The Beertape."