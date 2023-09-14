'99 Bottles Of Beer On The Wall' Is A Thing, But Miller Lite Really Couldn't Afford 100?

Miller Lite is launching a sweepstakes promotion offering 99 bottles of beer. And while we aren't the type to turn our nose up at free beer, we can't help but wish the brand made it a cool hundred. Alas, we'll take what we can get.

The sweepstakes is designed to promote a partnership between the Milwaukee-based beer brand and Wisconsin-born NFL star J.J. Watt. Watt recently retired from his professional football career, throughout which he sported a jersey with the number 99 on it. Despite his retirement, it's clear his association with the number isn't going away anytime soon. According to a press release from Miller Lite, the promotional event will give away 99 beers (in monetary value, at least) to 99 winners, along with a signed "99" J.J. Watt jersey.

Miller Lite states that this giveaway is just one part of the brand's greater plans to tie itself to the NFL. The statement adds that the new partnership with Watt "amplifies the brand's robust football plans, which include packaging and programs for 16 professional football teams and an exclusive Fantasy Football partnership with retail integration."