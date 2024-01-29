Miller Lite Is Running 1,000s Of Ads During Super Bowl 2024 — Literally

The Super Bowl provides some of the best and worst beer commercials every year. Now, after Coors Light's cryptic pre-Super Bowl ad gave fans a way to get into the game-day commercial themselves, Miller Lite is introducing its own version of interactive advertising. For the folks who prefer Miller Lite as their Super Bowl beer, the brand is offering a way for them to become its game-day ads.

If becoming a walking billboard sounds like something you're interested in, then starting on February 1, you can head to Miller Lite's website to sign up. The first 1,000 eligible folks who do so will receive everything they need to become a walking ad spot: $100, a Big Game Ad kit, and a Miller Game Time Jersey that features a special Q.R. code. While they wear their jerseys, they can encourage those around them to scan their Q.R. code, which could win them some beer money.