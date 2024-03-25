Wedding Vs Marry Me Chicken: What's The Difference?

You may have heard of Marry Me Chicken and wedding chicken used somewhat interchangeably, but they're different recipes with different purposes. Not only that, but there are key differences in terms of how they're made and served.

The most obvious difference is in the names of each dish, which reference opposite ends of the marriage process. Wedding chicken gets its name from the fact that chicken is commonly served as a wedding meal, eaten after the vows have been made and the union sanctified. Marry Me Chicken, on the other hand, is said to be so good that it'll bring about the proposal itself if someone makes it for their partner.

The fact that chicken positions itself at the center of not one, not two, but three (we're counting Engagement Chicken here) wedding-themed dishes is somewhat impressive in itself. Chicken isn't exactly considered the food of love — that would be music, at least if your name is William Shakespeare — but it is the food of many possibilities. Since it's so easy to work with and season, it can be adapted to most situations — including marriage proposals, apparently.

So what's the difference between a meal designed to secure a proposal and one designed to secure the union for life? Quite a lot, actually. Both dishes contain chicken, but that's where their similarities end. Based on contributions from recipe developers Ksenia Prints and Kristen Carli, the only other ingredients you'll find in both dishes are salt, pepper, and garlic.