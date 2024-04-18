Burger King Menu Items The Staff Avoid At All Costs
If you've watched Fast Food Nation, you're probably aware of the industry's alleged misguided actions in food manufacturing and preparation. The film will tell you that the chicken in your chicken nuggets isn't actual chicken and that your soda is killing you. The list continues, and no fast food restaurant is immune to this well-fitting reputation. But some things happen behind the scenes that you can't find in a critically acclaimed documentary.
Burger King, which did $2.9 billion in sales in 2023 alone, releases changes and updates to its menu throughout the year. While the fast-food behemoth touts its iconic Whopper and still controversial French Toast Sticks, some menu items even Burger King employees won't buy. No, they're not the limited edition Halloween Whopper or the Flame-Broiled Meatloaf. Instead, these culprits quietly hide in plain sight.
We scoured social media chat forums in search of the scoop from current and previous employees. As it turns out, popular items like the BK Big Fish Sandwich and something as timid as Decaf Coffee ended up on this list of Burger King items the staff doesn't suggest buying. Other unlikely offenders, like sauces, cheese, and the breakfast menu may also be common additions to your order. But what does the staff know about the menu that you don't? Here are the top foods Burger King employees won't eat so that you can avoid them, too.
Decaf coffee
You're probably wondering how anyone can mess this up — you brew the coffee with decaffeinated beans and serve it. The customer drinks the coffee, and it's the end of the transaction. What's the worst that can happen? In an ideal world, one where Burger Queens tower alongside their tightly groomed Burger King counterparts, the worst that can happen to your decaf is the server switching it out with regular. At the end of the day, it's still drinkable brew. But the staff at BK will tell you why it's among the top items you should never order.
You may not realize that your coffee could, in fact, be water with caffeine flavoring — not quite decaf at all. Some BK employees reported cases of their managers instructing them to dilute regular coffee with bags of water to make decaf. Will this work? Definitely not. Are you wasting $1.59 + tax every day only to be hyped up until bedtime? Yes, you most certainly are. Skip the BK coffee and go to a coffee shop instead if you want to be sure you're getting what you ordered.
BK Big Fish Sandwich
It's dinner time and you want Burger King. You feel like a bit of surf 'n turf, so you opt for a Whopper and a BK Big Fish Sandwich. While this is enough food to feed a family, you are pretty content to devour it solo. Not the most brilliant move, though. That fish you're eating — it's likely been sitting out in the open all day. That's right. In the morning, Burger King employees say they'll make the number of fish patties they expect to sell and let them bask in the open air for the rest of the day or until someone orders them.
Other items that made this list of top no-gos have a similar M.O., but you'd have to think that of all proteins that require optimal temperature control and freshness, fish has got to be close to, if not at the top. So, what do you do if you're craving seafood at your local BK? The staff would tell you to request a fresh Big Fish Sandwich, which is actually made-to-order and resembles quality food prepared fresh.
Grilled Chicken
If anything, Burger King staff will tell you to never order grilled chicken at the restaurant. When making it to order, BK takes about 6 to 8 minutes to prepare your grilled chicken. And while your stomach will thank you later for the protein-rich meal, this ingredient falls short of its promise of "fast" food. For reference, BK reports an average of 2 to 3 minutes to prepare a Whopper. Unfortunately, all grilled chicken items at BK fall under this umbrella, giving the Tendergrill, BK Broiler, and Chicken Whopper a rough reputation among employees.
On the flip side, if you're willing to wait, grilled chicken meals are likely healthier than their beef brethren. But don't be fooled. It may not be the right choice if you have allergies, dietary restrictions, or other special food needs. Burger King staff report that the grilled chicken is not gluten-free, even though it very well should be. This issue seems to be a common understanding within the fast food community, since the gluten from other dishes may contaminate the grilled chicken when using the same equipment to prepare and cook the items.
Shakes
If you're wondering how to mess up a milkshake, you don't have to travel far. While fast food giants like Burger King are generally well known for their frozen treats, unfortunately, it turns out that sweet ice cream dreams can turn into nightmares. BK staff on Reddit report that the dessert machines are rarely cleaned and advise staying away from them at all costs. The staff goes on to mention that ice cream and shake products at Burger King are often unsafe to consume. Many times, the shake powder is past its best-by date, leading customers with expired dairy products.
Aside from the employee woes about the dessert menu, Burger King shakes have a reputation for their poor health content. According to a dietitian on Eat This, Not That!, the Chocolate Oreo Shake at BK is the least healthy dessert item you can buy, due in no small part to its heavy sugar content. And if all of that advice to avoid BK shakes wasn't enough, authorities have discovered mold build-up inside machines at some locations, likely due to the reported lack of cleaning, further eliciting the impetus to avoid them.
Chicken Fries
This delectable innovation from Burger King was introduced in 2005 to attract a more affluent customer base, one that might be interested in a snackable, good-quality meal option. Over the next 10 years, the chicken fries would disappear and reappear on the menu, depending on market interest. The item has been a permanent staple since 2014, and many customers will tell you that chicken fries are their favorite menu item. But BK staff strongly advise against ordering them.
Despite the promise of better-quality meat, the poultry comes fully frozen, not fresh. It then goes into a fryer for a couple of minutes to cook from frozen, which is already a deterrent if you're looking for optimal results. For the rest of the day, or until someone orders them, the chicken fries sit in the open in a basket at room temperature. If or when a customer finally orders them, they go back into the fryer for 20 seconds to heat and give the illusion of being freshly fried. One Redditor even wrote that the food has a "cooked yesterday texture." The bottom line is that no matter how inspiring the amalgamation of a poultry and potato recipe seems, you should always err on the side of staff recommendations and warnings when making a selection.
Ch'king
Your cult classic is about to get a dissuading facelift. Yes, even instant hits are susceptible to employee caution. You may know the Ch'king as a rival to Popeye's and Chick-fil-A's famous chicken sandwiches, which brought in droves of customers and even some violent encounters. So, why do Burger King employees tell you to avoid it at all costs? If you're keeping abreast of this compilation so far, you can likely already guess.
For starters, employees are incredibly reluctant to prep the order from the get-go, which isn't a great sign. One Redditor says the spicy glaze is a thorn in their side to apply to the meat and the menu item "takes forever to prep." But staff distaste shouldn't be the only reason not to order your favorite dish.
Employees in the kitchen report that the breading, which coats the chicken, is so thick that the meat often doesn't cook all the way through. There aren't outright claims of raw chicken consumption with the Ch'king, but if it's not cooking through, it may still be unsafe to eat. Adding to that complication, there are rarely enough fryers to accommodate all the sandwich orders, which could increase wait times and create more chaos in the kitchen.
Flame-grilled burgers
It's natural to associate Burger King with the Whopper. This deliciously crafted burger is BK's signature dish, after all. Along with the Whopper, a slew of flame-grilled burgers populate the chain's menu. But there's something that BK staff want you to know about the beef. Unlike the meat at several other fast food restaurants that comes fresh, BK beef patties arrive frozen and raw, like hockey pucks. When prepping, it's not uncommon for only some of the patties to be cooked through, making them bloody or inedible.
Various managers report on Reddit being told to toss the raw burgers and serve the cooked ones, but this fix doesn't work. Since the cooked ones are mixed in with the inedible ones, the whole batch is potentially contaminated. While social media may have you craving the latest raw meat diet, ultimately, it's unsafe to consume uncooked ground meat as it may cause foodborne illnesses due to bacteria.
This safety hazard isn't the only reason Burger King employees want you to stay away from the burgers. In Reddit threads, staff report the presence of roaches in the kitchen and describe the hose to clean the broiler located right next to the toilet plunger. If you're looking for a flame-grilled burger, your best bet may be your local grocery store and a BBQ.
Cheese
If you've ever bought cheese from the supermarket and left it out in the open for a long time, you've probably noticed it grows mold. Most cheeses are meant to be refrigerated, and even those that don't require refrigeration will go bad if left outside for long enough. Processed cheese, like the type used at Burger King, tends to be fine out of the fridge for a little while, but it needs to be replaced after a certain duration.
According to employees on Reddit, Burger King cheese has a four-hour lifespan. When prepping for service, the cooks place the cheese in a container ready to be served and put a marker on it for four hours. For example, if the cheese is taken out at 9 a.m., the marker would indicate a 1 p.m. disposal time. But that's not what happens. All too frequently, Burger King employees are instructed to replace the markers with new ones, to avoid tossing out the old slices while still appearing as though the ingredients can pass health inspections. This is murky water to tread, as rotten cheese can be unsafe to eat.
Sauces and condiments
Pay attention to condiments because they go with almost any food item on the menu. If you've ever sat down to eat at Burger King, you've probably seen various condiments and sauce bottles adorning your table. If you're eating french fries, you might not think twice about dipping them in mayo. Unfortunately, BK staff will tell you these condiment bottles rarely, if ever, get changed or cleaned. The employees merely continue to refill the bottles with more sauce.
It's not just issues with the bottles, though. The contents have their own set of complications. Many condiments, like mayonnaise and tartar sauce, need to be refrigerated to stay fresh, but BK staff often neglect this task or are not instructed to properly attend to the nugget sauces. In turn, the condiments are left at room temperature and have likely gone bad by the time they hit your plate. Other sauces, like the Stacker Sauce, have a reputation for changing shades throughout the night, which would be off-putting to any Burger King employee. It's no wonder Burger King staff tell you to avoid the condiments. Just because they're free doesn't mean you should take them.
Burger King's eggs
Many breakfast sandwiches and combos at BK include this food staple. If you don't know how eggs are prepared at Burger King, your first experience may be a little unsettling and cause you to avoid the product altogether. In fact, it's hard to imagine eggs being made from anything other than, well, eggs. So, how exactly do they make these breakfast items at BK, and why does the process make the dish so undesirable?
To start, the employees spray the cooking surface with a nonstick spray, which isn't too far off from normal. Next, they place a metal grid over the surface to divide the cooking areas evenly. Again, this is a little odd, but not a reason to avoid the food. But the discomfort comes at the end when they pour a liquid "egg" solution into the grid, cooking six eggs in a minute.
While the BK staff don't widely report any health concerns from the eggs or the preparation, they do say that from witnessing this method in practice, they choose to stay away from Burger King eggs, even the ones they make.
Breakfast sausage
Much like other meats on the menu, Burger King's breakfast sausage is one item the staff avoids for a number of reasons. It comes fully cooked and frozen, similar to the beef patty hockey puck. The prep involves dipping it briefly in the fryer until it reaches the right temperature for serving. It also sometimes cooks in dirty grease if the fryers haven't been cleaned in a while, and it seems they usually aren't. Nutritionally speaking, it has a very low health value. Taking these combined factors into consideration, the breakfast sausage at BK looks like an unappetizing choice for any discerning or undiscerning breakfast meat connoisseur alike.
To top things off, the sausage tends to sit out in the open at room temperature for hours at a time if the prep happens long before an order comes. It seems to be a trend that Burger King staff report food sits out for a while and goes bad. Remember, it always helps to ask for something to be made fresh when you order. If you feel uncomfortable asking directly, you can simply request a modification, like no ketchup, and it will have to be made to order.
Anything else on the breakfast menu
What do Burger King, KFC, Wendy's, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, McDonald's, and Long John Silver's all have in common? A former employee of these seven major fast food restaurants has the inside scoop on how Burger King's breakfast lineup compares with most of the other heavy hitters in the industry. BK is not alone in its infamous breakfast offerings; Wendy's stale cookies and Long John Silver's dirty grease managed to find spots atop this Burger King manager's list of grievances. But even with years of experience working and eating at many other places, Burger King still ranks the lowest for them.
According to their review on Quora, the manager states that "BK probably has the worst tasting breakfast menu out of any of the giants in fast food." They note that if the location has a night porter to service the equipment and make sure it's clean and ready for the morning, then everything probably checks out fine. But if it doesn't, the cooks will usually prepare the meat several hours before closing so they can clean the broilers. And while clean broilers are a must, day-old breakfast meat is an almost definite no-go.