Burger King Menu Items The Staff Avoid At All Costs

If you've watched Fast Food Nation, you're probably aware of the industry's alleged misguided actions in food manufacturing and preparation. The film will tell you that the chicken in your chicken nuggets isn't actual chicken and that your soda is killing you. The list continues, and no fast food restaurant is immune to this well-fitting reputation. But some things happen behind the scenes that you can't find in a critically acclaimed documentary.

Burger King, which did $2.9 billion in sales in 2023 alone, releases changes and updates to its menu throughout the year. While the fast-food behemoth touts its iconic Whopper and still controversial French Toast Sticks, some menu items even Burger King employees won't buy. No, they're not the limited edition Halloween Whopper or the Flame-Broiled Meatloaf. Instead, these culprits quietly hide in plain sight.

We scoured social media chat forums in search of the scoop from current and previous employees. As it turns out, popular items like the BK Big Fish Sandwich and something as timid as Decaf Coffee ended up on this list of Burger King items the staff doesn't suggest buying. Other unlikely offenders, like sauces, cheese, and the breakfast menu may also be common additions to your order. But what does the staff know about the menu that you don't? Here are the top foods Burger King employees won't eat so that you can avoid them, too.