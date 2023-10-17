How Burger King's Patties Are Actually Made

When it comes to fast food restaurants, most people have a favorite chain they frequent for specific items. While Chick-fil-A may be the spot for chicken and Starbucks for snacks or coffee, Burger King is known for their Whopper. Burger King's popularity secured its spot in the top 10 fast food companies in 2021, but consumers may be wondering what it is that makes Burger King's Whoppers so delicious.

The quality of fast food meat has been questioned over the years, with many chains going the extra mile to address concerns. Burger King has prioritized authenticity and transparency with their burgers from the beginning. According to their website, their patties are 100% beef and have been flame-grilled since they first opened in 1954. Their no-nonsense mentality also includes avoiding additives like fillers and preservatives.

If you're wondering how these burger patties stay fresh without preservatives, it's because they are delivered completely frozen. Chains like Wendy's take pride in their never-frozen beef and they have historically thrown shade at other fast food competitors like McDonald's and Burger King for their frozen disk-like patties. Of course, there is nothing wrong with freezing food products before preparing them. Burger King believes their cooking process is what sets the Whopper apart from other alternatives.