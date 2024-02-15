Burger King Fiery Fish Sandwich Review: Just Spicy Enough

So what new and exciting flavors does the Fiery Big Fish Sandwich bring to the filet fish table? Not many, actually. Because all Burger King did to create this sandwich was quite literally add a little spice to their original Big Fish recipe. Just like the OG version of the entrée, this Burger King menu item comes with a filet patty made of pure-bred Wild Alaskan Pollock (which sounds fancy, but is most commonly used in fish sticks) fried in panko breading and smothered in tartar sauce and pickles — pay attention now, the plural "pickles" is important. However, the Fiery Big Fish Sandwich does have one ingredient its older brother lacks: BK's triple pepper spicy glaze. But were all the ingredients present on our sandwich roll call?

Mostly, yes. BK was very generous with the tartar sauce and spicy glaze. And, to our surprise, although there was a lot of sauce on this fish sandwich, it managed not to be soggy. As for the veggie side of things, yes there was plenty of lettuce, but oh those alleged pickles — as in, this sandwich should come with many. When we opened up the top of our sandwich's bun, we only saw one. We thought there might be more hiding under the lettuce or the filet fish, but tragically that was not the case. So, unfortunately, although close, the Fiery Big Fish Sandwich's ingredients will not receive a perfect attendance award.