The Meat Andrew Zimmern Uses To Add A Kick To Queso

Queso may not be the appetizer that all the best Mexican restaurants have in common, but many people do share a common love for the dip. Arguably the sweetheart of tortilla chip accompaniments, it's hard to imagine it gets better than a vat of rich, flavorful, melty cheese. However, adding spicy meat can be just the thing to take queso dip to the next level — not to mention to make it a little more satisfying.

Ground beef might be the obvious choice when it comes to adding meat to a queso recipe. However, Chef and television host Andrew Zimmern has another idea for how to kick the cheesy dip up a notch — and no, despite the former "Bizarre Foods" host's penchant for illegal, maggot-infested cheese, insects are not the upgrade he makes to his queso dip. So what is the meat that Zimmern uses to add a kick to queso? Chorizo, which is the star of his Don't Stop Queso Dip.

Made with spices and chilies, the flavors of chorizo amplify the seasoning in the traditional queso that you get at your favorite Tex-Mex restaurant, which is what makes the spicy pork product such a great addition to the cheese dip. However, you're going to want to make sure you get the right kind of chorizo if you're going to try this combo at home.