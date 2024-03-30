The Most Iconic Food Scenes In 'The Sopranos'

In "I Dream of Jeanie Cusamano," the finale of the first season of "The Sopranos," Tony and his family get caught in a storm that has caused massive power outages across the city. Tony, still reeling from learning that his mother encouraged his uncle to put a hit on him earlier in the season, drives to his friend Artie Bucco's restaurant Vesuvio, who reluctantly lets the family in to have dinner, where much of his crew has already assembled.

Enjoying their meal by candlelight with his wife Carmela and two children, Tony says he'd like to make a toast to his family. In one of the most remembered sentimental speeches of the show's run, Tony says that he hopes that when his children have children of their own, they will remember the little moments like this one, that are seemingly insignificant, but wholesome and good nonetheless. This small moment of family and freshly cooked Italian food, protected from the raging storm outside, shows the optimism and sentimentality Tony has despite the countless horrors he faces (and orchestrates) day to day.

Years later, Tony's son, Anthony Junior, reminds Tony of this advice in the series finale, just moments before the infamous cut-to-black scene. Tony has no recollection of this memory.