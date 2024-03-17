What The Gabagool Really Means In 'The Sopranos'

"The Sopranos" is all about food — so much so that there's even "The Sopranos Family Cookbook." A few foods from the iconic show immediately come to mind: ricotta pie, baked ziti, and, of course, the gabagool. The last one may stand out more than any other food in the series' historic run. It's actually an accented pronunciation of capicola, a type of Italian cured pork, which some people refer to as gabagool. But beyond its comedic value, gabagool operates as a recurring motif and symbol for Tony Soprano's existential dread and underlies the oft-glamorized gory nature of the mafia.

One key moment in the series occurs in Season 3 during the episode "Fortunate Son." After Tony's mother's death, Tony returns to her home and learns his mother's meat delivery has continued to arrive. He sees a butcher paper-wrapped package marked "Capicola." He eats a few slices before triggering a haunting flashback in which his father chops off the pinkie finger of Mr. Satriale, the family butcher, in front of an 11-year-old Tony. He recounts this story to his therapist, Dr. Jennifer Melfi, adding that later that night, after seeing his mother slice into some of Satriale's meat delivery, he had his first-ever fainting panic attack. This is the first time an explicit connection is made between gabagool and Tony's panic disorder.