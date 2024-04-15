10 Tips You Need When Cooking On A Gas Stovetop

Are you thinking about making the switch to a gas stove? Or have you already boarded the butane train? Chances are, if you live in California, Nevada, Illinois, New York, or New Jersey, you're familiar with gas cooking. While most other states still favor electric, gas stoves have nevertheless found a following. Proponents even claim they make food taste better, although that myth deserves to be busted.

Unlike coal or wood, the flame from a gas stove doesn't impart any flavor. However, gas stoves are more responsive to temperature adjustments than coils, which take time to heat up and cool down. Gas stoves adjust the amount of gas being released, causing the size of the stovetop flame to increase or decrease in real-time. This is more energy-efficient than the standard electric stove, and it's also easier to control the heat.

Still, there are concerns about the potential health risks of using gas stoves. They produce nitrogen dioxide, exposure which has been linked to respiratory issues. Gas leaks, too, are problematic for the environment as well as for human health. Like a mandoline slicer, a gas stove can be slightly scary if you don't know what you're doing — but it can also be the secret weapon in your culinary arsenal. Here are the tips you should know before cooking on a gas stovetop.