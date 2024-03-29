Make Boring Old Tapioca Pudding Exciting With Coconut Milk And Cardamom

Tapioca pudding seems like the kind of old-timey dish that even people 100 years ago probably found boring. If you've had tapioca this century, it's more likely that you consumed it in the form of boba pearls than as pudding. Still, in a culinary environment where something so basic as macaroni and cheese can get all glammed up with trendy ingredients like kimchi or 'nduja, why shouldn't tapioca pudding have its own makeover moment? As Mashed developer Jennine Bryant says of her fancied-up coconut-cardamom tapioca pudding, "It's all about what you do with it."

So what, exactly, does Bryant do to make her tapioca so special? For starters, she adds a can of coconut milk to give it a bit of a tropical taste. (Pro vegan tip: You can also replace the dairy milk with coconut milk, too, and the honey with sugar or maple syrup.) She then seasons the pudding with cardamom, calling this spice "an on-trend flavor" that "gives the pudding a more modern twist."