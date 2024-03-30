Panda Express Menu Items The Staff Avoid At All Costs

The Cream Cheese Rangoon is already a polarizing item at Panda Express. Despite the name, confusion persists on whether the appetizer contains crab (it doesn't). The deep-fried wonton shells hide only cream cheese within. Still, you might want to think twice before ordering them. A customer posted a picture of their order on Reddit, pointing to what looks like dust all over the surface. A worker responded, explaining, "When we put stuff in the fryer we're supposed to shake the basket over a pan to get rid of crumbs + skim the oil and if you don't do this it will build up so it's just breading we put on the meat." Others agreed that this was likely the case, adding that the oil was probably old and in need of replacement.

Your order itself might not be fresh, either. According to one employee, "my store doesn't make them to order but they are the least popular appetizer so that's probably why." Maybe there's a reason they're not that popular. A fresh-out-of-the-fryer rangoon will always taste better than one that's been sitting under a heat lamp for hours. No one, including the workers, wants to eat old breadcrumbs or dried-out wonton shells.