Why You Should Stick To Imitation Vanilla Extract For Baked Goods

It's hard to imagine many baked goods without that classic warm vanilla flavor. From chocolate chip cookies to cakes and apple pie, vanilla extract is a staple in many desserts. However, its widespread use may have led to vanilla's underwhelming reputation. Still, that familiar vanilla taste seems necessary in so many comforting recipes.

Imitation vanilla extract is more widely used than pure vanilla extracted from the bean, because it's much easier to reproduce an artificial version of the vanillin compound in a lab than to spend months harvesting authentic vanilla pods from orchids in places like Madagascar. Imitation vanilla doesn't have a massive price tag, either, making it a more economical choice for home bakers. While seeking out the highest quality and most authentic ingredients typically leads to the best results, that's surprisingly not the case with vanilla in baked goods.

The truth about the pure vanilla is that it's quite delicate, with subtle floral notes, hints of wood, and warm spice. Interestingly, these fragile flavors don't stand up to high oven temperatures. This is why many recipes would benefit from adding vanilla extract after your baked goods come out of the oven by incorporating it into whipped creams or frostings that don't require high heat. With the more heat-resistant imitation vanilla extract, you don't need to take any such precaution.