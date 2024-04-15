What, Exactly, Is Caster Sugar?

Perhaps you have stumbled across a recipe that calls for caster sugar, and you have no idea what that is. Maybe you've simply heard it mentioned or spotted it in the grocery store or saw it in a list of ingredients at a bar and you want to know how it differs from all the other types of sugars. No matter where your confusion stems from, we are here to answer all of your caster sugar-related questions.

Caster sugar is, to put it simply, regular cane sugar that has been ground to a fine texture. Superfine sugar, casting sugar, bar sugar, castor sugar, or sometimes even baker's sugar are other words for caster sugar. The very fine texture of this sugar makes it good for certain desserts and baked goods. For example, caster sugar is regularly used for desserts whipped with egg whites because of their delicate texture. Because its fineness makes it easier to dissolve, caster sugar is also commonly used in cocktail recipes. But there's so much more to tell. Read on as we take a deep dive into all there is to know about caster sugar.