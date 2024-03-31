The Big Mistake Everyone Makes With Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Whether you are making a pineapple upside-down cake from scratch (here's our recipe) or are starting with a boxed vanilla cake mix, there are quite a few ways it could go wrong. To be fair, this is true of most cakes, with perhaps the trickiest step coming when you try to take them out of the pan (unless, of course, you play it safe with a sheet cake and leave it in said pan). Upside-down cake can be trickier than most, though, since much of its visual appeal will be lost if the pineapple topping slides right off the cake once you flip the pan over. If this happens, then you've probably made the cardinal mistake of upside-down baking: You forgot to let the brown sugar glaze cool before you added the fruit.

The brown sugar topping, which actually goes into the pan first and sits on the bottom, can serve as an edible kind of glue to hold the pineapple in place, as well as any maraschino cherries if you choose to go the retro route. If you pour the glaze into the pan and add the pineapple while it's still syrupy, though, the fruit may just float on top and won't be solidly anchored before you add the batter.