Calm Down, Apple Juice Has Always Been A Main Ingredient In Your Fruity Drinks

To be human in the age of social media is to experience panic over topics you had never considered previously. One curious individual noticed that many supermarket juices contain apple juice as a main ingredient and shared their findings on X (formerly Twitter). The thread caused something of a stir, garnering over 1,000 comments. Folks were shocked at the revelation that juices from major brands such as Innocent and Naked Juice contain up to 71% apple juice, particularly when they're often named as if they're flavored with just about everything except apple juice. Perhaps, as one user wryly remarked, "We're all under the influence of Big Apple."

However, apple juice is not as much of a new addition as some may think. It's hard to pin down exactly when companies started using apple juice this way, but it's certainly not a new practice. The Innocent Breakfast Thickie listed processed apples in the ingredients on bottles from 2007. Naked Juice's Peach Guava Smoothie has contained apple juice from as early as 2011.