Popular Frozen Cheese Pizzas, Ranked Worst To Best

Frozen cheese pizza that's been plucked from the freezer and cooked in your own oven can get you out of a lot of jams when hunger strikes. It does triple duty as a satisfying lunch, dinner, and snack option that you can keep on hand for moments when delivery is too costly and dining out is even worse. Best of all, with nothing but cheese to decorate it, there's no need to pick off any unpleasant toppings. But if you happen to pick up the wrong pie for your frozen cheese cache you risk ruining what should be a dining slam dunk. With so many brands vying for your attention, how can you possibly know that the ones you have are the which you will enjoy most?

So, we fired up the oven and threw ourselves an old-fashioned pizza party. We found out which pies were worth slicing into by taste-testing 10 of the most popular frozen cheese pizzas in the freezer case. We chose a variety of well-loved brands in a range of price points, from the ultra-affordable Totino's to the uber-expensive Freschetta, and arrived at some supremely surprising opinions.

It's no shock to believe that best frozen cheese pizzas should deliver affordable flavor, texture, and overall pizza-eating pleasure. We went in looking for a flavorful smack in the mouth that didn't come with a regrettable kick in the wallet and came out pleasantly surprised with the results. Here are our findings.