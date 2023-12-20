Chuck E Cheese Is Launching A New Menu Just For Grown-Ups

Whether you have fond memories of attending birthday parties as a child or you get an instant headache when you recall taking your own child out for an afternoon, everyone has a visceral reaction to the words Chuck E. Cheese. Most kids are probably thrilled by the prospect of eating the Dippin' Dots, unicorn churros, and pizza the chain offers, but many adults no doubt wish for some slightly more grown-up fare — and they're about to get their wish.

On December 18, Chuck E. Cheese announced in a press release that, after decades in business, it's finally offering adults their very own Grown-Up Menu, which will be rolling out in restaurants across the U.S. For those looking for more heat and flavor in their food, Chuck E. Cheese will no longer just point to its Supreme Pizza.

The new menu features traditional and boneless wings in regular, large, or XL, with the option of adding different sauces or rubs. The chain is also offering four new large pizzas, and, in a surprising twist from a restaurant not particularly known for its Italian dishes, customers can now order Saucy Meatballs. For those who can't decide or are just curious about the new offerings, Chuck E. Cheese will provide a Pizza & Meatballs Bundle.