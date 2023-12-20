Chuck E Cheese Is Launching A New Menu Just For Grown-Ups
Whether you have fond memories of attending birthday parties as a child or you get an instant headache when you recall taking your own child out for an afternoon, everyone has a visceral reaction to the words Chuck E. Cheese. Most kids are probably thrilled by the prospect of eating the Dippin' Dots, unicorn churros, and pizza the chain offers, but many adults no doubt wish for some slightly more grown-up fare — and they're about to get their wish.
On December 18, Chuck E. Cheese announced in a press release that, after decades in business, it's finally offering adults their very own Grown-Up Menu, which will be rolling out in restaurants across the U.S. For those looking for more heat and flavor in their food, Chuck E. Cheese will no longer just point to its Supreme Pizza.
The new menu features traditional and boneless wings in regular, large, or XL, with the option of adding different sauces or rubs. The chain is also offering four new large pizzas, and, in a surprising twist from a restaurant not particularly known for its Italian dishes, customers can now order Saucy Meatballs. For those who can't decide or are just curious about the new offerings, Chuck E. Cheese will provide a Pizza & Meatballs Bundle.
Chuck E. Cheese's new menu features meatballs, wings, and pizza
Chuck E. Cheese's new wings will be available in three sauces and two rubs. The Buffalo BBQ names both of its flavors, while Louisiana Honey Hot leans more sweet. Spicy Korean BBQ is both sweet and spicy, and the press release describes the Lemon Pepper and Chili Lime rubs as "tangy." The meatballs will be doused in either Sweet Chili, Spicy Korean BBQ, or Buffalo BBQ Sauce.
The Signature Meatball Pizza features marinara and mozzarella cheese and is topped with beef meatballs and spinach. The Spicy Hawaiian uses sweet chili sauce instead of marinara and is topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, along with ham, pineapple, and jalapeños. Both the Spicy BBQ Piggy and Homestyle BBQ Chicken swap marinara for BBQ sauce, with the Piggy featuring the Spicy Korean BBQ sauce used on the wings. Topping this pie is a mozzarella and cheddar blend, as well as ham, bacon, sausage, red onions, and jalapeños. Along with the familiar mozzarella and cheddar, the Homestyle BBQ Chicken Pizza also has chicken, red onions, and green peppers. In addition to its new grown-up menu items, Chuck E. Cheese is also partnering with Buddy Valastro of "Cake Boss" fame to offer Valastro's cakes in Confetti, Vanilla Rainbow, and Chocolate Fudge.