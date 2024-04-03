Shady Things About Burger King's Menu

Burger King first appeared as the Insta-Burger King restaurant in 1953 in Jacksonville, Florida (though the chain currently claims it got its start in 1954 and in Miami instead), this fast food restaurant quickly became one of the most well-known chains for hungry customers to grab a quick bite to eat. Sizzling French fries, greasy burgers, and chicken sandwich options all currently grace the Burger King menu, and are thought to be a budget-friendly choice for those who do not want to spend too much money on a gourmet burger meal. Yet, while Burger King is well known in the United States and even internationally, even the most reliable customers might not be privy to some of the less-savory inner workings of the fast food chain, especially when it comes to the menu.

From shady menu items with over-the-top calorie and sodium counts and salads that are not as healthy as they appear, to non-budget-friendly options and sandwiches that sit out for hours or even days on end, Burger King can be interpreted as hiding behind the facade of one of the most popular burger chains out there.

In reality, it may not be telling its customers the entire story behind its supposedly cost-efficient menu and food. So, what makes Burger King's menu a little bit on the questionable side? Here are some facets to consider the next time you find yourself facing the Burger King menu.