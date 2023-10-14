Burger King's Trick Or Heat Meal Review: Grab This Ghoulish Delight Before It Vanishes

It was a dark and stormy night when Burger King informed the world of its terrifying plans for October 13, 2023 ... or maybe it wasn't. After all, we don't think BK actually waited until sunset on October 12 to announce the release of its new Trick or Heat meal. Still, there's no denying the fast-food conglomerate chose to fully embrace the spookiest time of year by first offering the meal bundle on the most sinister date of all: Friday the 13th.

Burger King isn't the only nationwide fast-food chain hoping to lure customers this Halloween, like a child-hungry witch from a Brothers Grimm tale. But unlike, say, McDonald's decision to reintroduce its legendary Boo Buckets this October, Burger King's Trick or Heat bundle isn't merely a kid's meal served in an incomparably fun container — it's a frightening feast for all ages. And since it features the returning Ghost Pepper Whopper — a hauntingly spicy take on its signature burger — and an order of Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries, we simply had to try it for ourselves.

Whether or not you plan to confront your fears this Halloween season by getting the new Trick or Heat meal, you may be curious about BK's pair of exceptionally spicy ghost pepper-enhanced items. If so, keep reading for our review of the new Trick or Heat meal from Burger King.