Deviled Egg Tulips Will Be The MVP Of Your Easter Celebration

It's not an Easter celebration until the deviled eggs hit the table. Easy to prepare (and even easier to consume) in large quantities, deviled eggs are a party staple. And on Easter, when eggs are pretty much the second-string holiday mascot, having them on the menu is basically a requirement. On such an egg-centric holiday, why would you serve plain old deviled eggs when you could make them in the shape of the ultimate Easter flower?

Transforming a dozen boiled eggs into a dozen tulips is a fairly easy task, and you hardly have to alter your favorite deviled egg recipe to do it. The main difference between regular deviled eggs and the tulip-shaped variety is how you extract the yolk. Typically, you slice boiled eggs in half and scoop out the yolks. In this case, an X-shaped incision is made on the tip of the egg white, extending about halfway down the egg. Be careful because forgetting to center the yolk is one of the big mistakes everyone makes with deviled eggs. To easily access the yolk, feel around to determine which end of the egg the yolk is closest to the top and make your cut there. It may prove difficult to remove some of the yolks without breaking the delicate egg-white petals, so leave some room for error and make more boiled eggs than you need.