10 Chain Restaurant Chicken And Waffles Ranked, According To Reviewers

Sometimes the best food combos are those at seemingly opposite ends of the flavor scale. Theoretically, a sweet, fluffy waffle shouldn't complement salty, crispy, golden-fried chicken, and yet nothing screams comfort food quite like a plate stacked with both and drizzled with a hefty helping of warm maple syrup. To many, it's nothing short of perfection.

Legend has it that we've been eating some form of chicken and waffles since the 1600s, but the version we know today was first whipped up in the kitchens of the Deep South before it went mainstream at Wells Supper Club in 1930s New York City. The Harlem restaurant is credited with making it the norm to deep-fry the chicken before serving it atop breakfast-style waffles. In other words, it gave us the textural marriage of opposites that makes this dish so darn hard to resist.

Today, hundreds of soul food restaurants whip up chicken and waffles nationwide. Simple though the concept may be, however, the truth is that some places do it better than others. Dry chicken, bland waffles, and an overall lack of seasoning are just some of the ways the dish can disappoint in the wrong hands. To make your next meal as delicious as possible, we've compared reviews for chain restaurants across the U.S. (and used a dash of our own experience) to rank some common chain takes on chicken and waffles, from worst to best.