What Is Ramen Carbonara And Is It As Good As They Say?

Thanks to the power of social media, ramen carbonara has had a recent rise to stardom, with this previously unheard-of fusion now capturing the imaginations of food enthusiasts worldwide. With the dawn of 2024, Ramen carbonara found itself in the spotlight, as Pinterest heralded it as part of the "Melty Mashups" food trend that's set to dominate the culinary scene this year. This ignited plenty of curiosity among foodies who were eager to try the next big thing.

The dish's popularity can be attributed to its widespread circulation online and across social media platforms, from videos of home cooks trying their hand at crafting the perfect ramen carbonara to the recipe being featured on popular websites and blogs. TikTok, in particular, is a haven for new food trends and where many users have showcased their own renditions of the dish.

However, before this recent boom in popularity, pre-packaged instant ramen was already available to buy in carbonara flavor. Instant noodle brand Samyang released their "Hot Chicken Flavor Ramen Carbonara" way back in December 2017, and Acecook unveiled a "Rich Carbonara-flavored Ramen" in early 2022. So, perhaps it was these convenient instant products that first sparked the idea to create a homemade version. Naturally, shop-bought ramen carbonara has also risen to fame online, with TikTok videos of users whipping up these instant noodles gaining millions of views.