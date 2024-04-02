The Beverly Hills Restaurant Where Humphrey Bogart Enjoyed Eating Brunch

While Humphrey Bogart may be best remembered for playing cynical yet romantic Rick Blaine in "Casablanca," one role that he put even more of himself into is that of Dix Steele, the screenwriter and suspected murderer from "In a Lonely Place." Well, okay, so Bogart never displayed any of Steele's homicidal impulses, but the two did share a proclivity for pairing breakfast foods with booze. Steele's favorite restaurant in the movie, a place called Paul's, is also clearly modeled on Bogie's Beverly Hills hangout, Romanoff's.

When we first meet Steele, he's taking a meeting at Paul's over a brunch of ham and eggs washed down with a gin and tonic. This parallels Bogart's own standing order at Romanoff's — every day around 2 p.m. he would park himself in a booth by the bar and dine upon an omelet and french toast while drinking a scotch and soda and milk followed by brandy and coffee. By some accounts, hard-drinking Humphrey would also have a couple of beers with his food and a Drambuie afterward. After his meal, he might pass the time playing chess with the restaurant's owner, Michael Romanoff. Of course, the latter would always make time for Bogart, who was not only a regular customer (and a famous one, to boot) but also an investor in the restaurant.