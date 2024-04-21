Everything You Need To Know About Slim Chickens

Starting Slim Chickens called for a strong concept, a lot of time, and hard work. The guys who dreamed up Slim Chickens, Greg Smart and Tom Gordon, were still in high school when they got the idea for the restaurant. They both lived in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the time.

It wasn't until they were both out of college and had some restaurant and retail experience under their belts that Smart and Gordon moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to finally get their idea off the ground. It took months of testing potential products and recipes in a residential garage before they landed on exactly which ones they wanted to use. They'd fry up products in turkey fryers, and friends would come by to test everything, critique the foods, and help decide what to ultimately sell at the restaurant. The menu hasn't changed much from the decisions that came out of their garage testing back then.

They opened their first location on North College Avenue in Fayetteville in an abandoned Sake Express restaurant building on February 17, 2003. The original color scheme was yellow, purple, and green like a Mardi Gras parade. Even the hat-wearing chicken mascot gave off Mardi Gras vibes. The new restaurant was an immediate hit, with people telling their friends and coming back for more soon after their first visits.