The Original Milkshake Was Invented At Walgreens, Of All Places

Few inventions in culinary history hold as sweet a place as the milkshake. At the heart of its origin story stands Ivar "Pop" Coulson, a soda jerk (aka a soda fountain operator) who, a little over a century ago, revolutionized the soda fountain experience. Coulson's venture into the world of frozen delights began in the early 20th century when he operated a soda fountain at a Walgreens drugstore in Chicago. In 1922, inspired by the popularity of malted milk and the emerging trend of adding ice cream to carbonated beverages, he embarked on a trailblazing experiment. With the basic ingredients (milk, malt powder, and chocolate syrup) for one of the counter's most ordered menu items already on hand, Coulson ingeniously plopped in a couple of scoops of vanilla ice cream to concoct a thicker drink. Lo and behold, the first-ever milkshake!

Coulson's creation coincided with the Roaring Twenties, an era marked by prosperity, innovation, and a newfound appetite for leisure and luxury. As word spread, Coulson's soda fountain became a bustling hub of activity, drawing crowds eager to experience the sensation of sipping on a frosty, velvety mixture that offered sweet relief from the summer sun.

Funnily enough, the word "milkshake" wasn't actually coined by Coulson — and the earliest definition was a bit boozier. The term initially appeared in a British newspaper decades earlier in 1885, referencing an eggnog-like cocktail made by shaking together eggs, cream, spices, and whiskey. However, Coulson's milkshake would go on to become the most famous.