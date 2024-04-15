Black Forest Chocolate Crepes Recipe

Put a sweet, rich, and chocolatey twist on classic crepes with this black forest cake-inspired recipe. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles brings us this irresistible take on the iconic cake, this recipe features many of the flavors reminiscent of the famous black forest cake, from the chocolate in the crepe batter to the cherries on top. Skipping the traditional cherry liquor, Randles more specifically uses whipped cream, homemade cherry sauce, fresh cherries, and chocolate shavings to create a delicious and indulgent treat that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

These crepes are best served and assembled shortly after they are cooked, however, you can prepare the ingredients in advance. The crepe batter will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a day. The cherry sauce can also be made a couple of days ahead and kept in the fridge in an airtight container. Randles recommends to warm up the cherry sauce slightly just before serving if you go this route. Otherwise, you can make everything from the cherry sauce to the batter to the crepes themselves in one go, making for a Sunday morning brunch that you won't soon forget.