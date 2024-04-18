13 Grocery Chain Bakeries Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

One in six people enjoy a daily sweet treat, according to a survey conducted by OnePoll (via CBS News). If you are one of these dessert people, you have likely explored a bakery or two. While standalone bakeries are one of the true joys of our world, grocery stores that have an in-house bakery are a kind of blessing as well. Nothing speaks to the heart of a sweet-toothed shopper like going into the store for milk and coming out with the ultimate midnight snack. It's tough to tell just what you're getting with a grocery store bakery, though, and our ranking system will help take all the guesswork out for you.

From budget grocery giants to European-style marketplaces, we've considered a range of national supermarkets that produce their own lines of baked goods. Our list of ranking qualifiers include taste, ingredient quality, and price, but we've also considered any unique offers a chain brings its customers. The closer you get to that top spot ranking, the more boxes have been checked by the grocery chain and the more likely you are to fully enjoy the confection of your choice.