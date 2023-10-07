Secrets Of The Wegmans Bakery You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Wegmans has become something of a legend in the northeastern United States. "The atmosphere is definitely different than a regular store," said a user on Reddit of the beloved grocer. "I remember it was really exciting the first time I went." Since its beginnings as a simple fruit and vegetable company in 1916, Wegmans has grown into a chain that's currently over 100 locations strong scattered across the northeast. And it's not just produce to be found in the aisles anymore, as each Wegmans consists of grocery, meat, cheese, deli, bulk foods, seafood, and spirits departments, along with perhaps its most celebrated sector of all: the chain's formidable bakery.

The Wegmans bakery is so large that there are separate departments within the department itself. Different groups of employees are assigned to either breakfasts, breads, sweets, or commercial bakes. Together, they work as a well-oiled machine that gets every single one of those beloved tarts, toasty bagels, shiny chocolate domes, and delectable danishes out each day for throngs of hungry customers.

But even the most meticulous mechanisms have their secrets — and we can certainly all benefit from a little insider knowledge to get the most out of our shopping experience. Here are some secrets of the Wegmans bakery you'll wish you knew sooner.