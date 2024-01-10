Kids Rejoice! Harris Teeter Is Finally Bringing Back Free Cookies

Introduced in 1992, Harry the Happy Dragon was Harris Teeter's attempt to make the grocery store a more pleasant place for children and their parents. Donning a warm smile and a baker's hat, an image of the plush green dragon was posted up at Harris Teeter bakery counters, alongside a box of free sugar cookies offered to "kids of all ages." It's not hard to see why so many on Instagram responded with excitement to the recent news.

Scoring a free cookie from Harry quickly became a beloved family tradition for many, but it all came to a screeching halt during the pandemic. Shoppers were none too pleased about the change, with some even starting online petitions calling for the cookies' return. "I think I can speak for everyone who signed this petition," one person wrote in a comment on iPetition. "We want these cookies back to relive childhood!!!"

Finally, the public's calls have been answered. The free sugar cookies are, once again, available at Harris Teeter locations nationwide. It's tough to say who's more excited for this update — children or their parents. Fortunately, the young-at-heart are also encouraged to indulge. "Kids and I are on the way," one customer wrote on Harris Teeter's Facebook.