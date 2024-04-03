Upgrade Your At-Home Latte With A Dusting Of Chocolate Powder

Grabbing a drink at your local coffee shop is a fun way to get out of the house, but the familiar rotation of flavors can start to feel repetitive. Luckily, switching things up and working on your at-home barista skills is a rewarding hobby that will bring some diversity into your morning beverage or afternoon pick-me-up. Plus, perfecting your latte art will come in handy when you start integrating other flavors into your coffees.

Cocoa powder is the ingredient needed to make your latte next level. The mixture of chocolate and coffee, often referred to as a mocha, is a classic flavor combination that most coffee connoisseurs know and love. Oftentimes, flavored syrups or chocolate powder is added to the freshly brewed espresso before the steamed milk is poured in. However, adding dry ingredients like chocolate powder to your hot milk instead allows some of the powder to dissolve into the milk foam, creating a chocolate milk mosaic with your latte art when it's poured into the espresso.

There are many dry powders like cinnamon or chocolate that are notoriously sprinkled on top of espresso beverages as a finishing touch. However, further integrating them into your latte by dusting it onto the milk first, allows you to make a fancier-looking drink by creating a chocolatey outline in your latte art that juxtaposes the white milk beautifully. Plus, the granules of cocoa get swirled into the foam and incorporated into that textured milk, providing a unique mouthfeel with each sip.