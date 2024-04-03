The Sweet Ingredient That Gives Chocolate Chip Cookies A Chewy Boost

It's pretty easy to tell if your grocery store chocolate chip cookies will be soft and chewy or crisp and crunchy, as most of these packaged treats offer some sort of texture indication right there on the label. Unfortunately, that's not always the case with the homemade version of this fan-favorite cookie flavor. Even if you employ all of our hacks for making great chocolate chip cookies, sometimes they still end up on the crispier side.

That's not a dig at crunchy chocolate chippers. There's a time and place for those bad boys, but when you set out on your baking adventure intending to make moist and chewy cookies, being met with the exact opposite as you take your first bite is undoubtedly disappointing. Surely, there's got to be a way to lower the crunchy cookie risk factor and achieve that soft-baked consistency you can buy at the store. As it turns out, there is.

All it takes to secure that delectable, melt-in-your-mouth texture is a touch of agave syrup in your recipe. The sweet ingredient gives chocolate chip cookies a chewy boost thanks to its high fructose content, making it highly hygroscopic, or, in less scientific terms, able to hold a lot of moisture for a long time. Therefore, because the agave syrup can lock in all of that moisture, you can attain the ultimate chewiness in your chocolate chip cookies.