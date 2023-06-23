Mashed Exclusive Survey Uncovered The Best Cookie According To Fans

Crumbly, gooey, and made with love, freshly oven-baked cookies are in a dessert class all their own. Although they might not be the fanciest confections around, they hold a special place in the hearts and homes of people everywhere. Ask anyone and they'll likely have a wholesome memory associated with this treat, like making some at Christmas time with a grandparent or coming home from school to the comforting scent of mom's homemade cookies wafting through the air. It's even better when your family has a special recipe tradition, which can cement a certain type of cookie as our lifelong favorite. Out of all the best cookie flavors in existence, there are a few that outrank the rest.

Mashed conducted a survey to determine what type of cookie is the absolute best. After 31,000 votes, the winner of the poll was the buttery, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chip cookie, beloved by a whopping 57% of people. Oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, snickerdoodles, and sugar cookies were the next most popular flavors among those surveyed. The classic recipe is believed to have first appeared in 1939, invented by Toll House owner Ruth Wakefield. Even over 80 years later, people still feel that the taste of chocolate chip cookies is unbeatable — and for good reason.