How To Store Butternut Squash For Ultimate Freshness

Butternut squash isn't just a delicious and festive addition to holiday spreads, it's also a versatile addition to both sweet and savory side dishes that you can enjoy year-round (like this savory mashed butternut squash recipe). When stored correctly, an uncut butternut squash will typically remain fresh for anywhere from two to six months. So, how do you ensure that you're properly preserving your squash?

First, find a storage space with the optimal conditions, i.e., somewhere dark, dry, and temperate (between 50 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit). You should also protect your squash from ethylene gas from other fruit, as this may expedite spoilage. To do so, keep your squash away from humid areas and fruits that rapidly ripen.

Next, inspect your squash for dark, soft spots or discolorations before storing it. The more blemishes there are, the less time you have before your squash will rot. Conversely, a squash that appears green or lackluster might not be ripe yet and may benefit from some more time in storage. Even if you follow these steps, check on your squash weekly to see if it's still fresh to use.