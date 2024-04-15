Spicy Pineapple Shrub Margarita Recipe

Shrub syrups, also known simply as "shrubs," are an interesting and versatile ingredient in the world of mixology. Originating from American colonial times, shrubs were initially a method of preserving fruits before the age of refrigeration, but over time they evolved into a beloved ingredient for cocktails and mocktails.

Shrub syrups are made by combining fruit, sugar, and vinegar and allowing the fruit flavors to infuse into the resulting syrup. The fresh fruits are then strained out, creating a tangy, fruity syrup that's shelf-stable and allows for the enjoyment of those ephemeral flavors well beyond their typical season.

Used in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, shrubs are a versatile ingredient to have in your repertoire. The combination of sweet, fruity, and tangy flavors makes them especially useful for creating balanced drinks. At their simplest, shrub drinks consist of no more than a bit of shrub syrup, ice, and sparkling water. The combination of acidic vinegar with sugar and fruit creates a flavor similar to a fruit-infused lemonade. This balanced profile also means that shrubs work well in cocktails, infusing fruity flavors without creating an overly sweet drink.