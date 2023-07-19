What Is A Shrub And How Do You Mix Cocktails With It?

Before discussing cocktails, it is important to understand that a shrub is excellent as is. You get all the health benefits of drinking vinegar while enjoying a refreshingly tart and tasty beverage. All you need to do is add one or two tablespoons of your shrub syrup to a small 6-ounce glass of cold water or club soda, and you've got the perfect summer drink. If you want to experiment a little, consider adding shrub to some ginger ale.

For a stiffer version of this drink, you can add it to your favorite spirit. One of the things that makes shrub so great to have on hand is its ability to enhance such a wide variety of spirits. For example, Taste of Home suggests adding berry shrub to a sparkling rosé to create the ideal summer backyard sipping beverage. Alternatively, A Couple Cooks suggests mixing 1 ounce of shrub with 1.5 ounces of gin or vodka and topping off with sparkling water, ice, and an herbal garnish.

If those options don't include your liquor of choice, you can also use whiskey, tequila, ginger beer, or mezcal. The idea is to find what works for you. Use different fruits to make your syrup and add it to different spirits till you find the winning combination for your summer gatherings.