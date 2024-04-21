Taco Bell Tacos, Ranked Worst To Best

There's nothing quite like the Taco Bell menu anywhere else in fast food. Taco Bell, it seems, has cracked a formula many of its competitors cannot — genuinely bizarre, Frankenstein's monster-esque creations like its Crunchwrap Supreme are not mere curiosities but among its star players. By comparison, some of fellow Yum! Brands chain KFC's attempts at thinking outside the box, like the Double Down Sandwich or a chicken-pizza hybrid, are among the biggest flops in KFC history.

Serving as a counterweight to Taco Bell's unique offerings are its distinctive takes on Mexican and Mexican-American staples like its Bean Burrito or Crunchy Taco. That said, even within the menu's taco category, the basic Crunchy Taco sits alongside the Cheesy Gordita Crunch — another popular item very much in the "only at Taco Bell" camp.

While comparing the Crunchy Taco to the Cheesy Gordita Crunchy might be a little like comparing apples to candy apples, we rose to the task and ranked every single Taco Bell taco anyway. After pitting all of the permanent menu items Taco Bell considers tacos against one another, we came up with the following list, ranked from the chain's worst to its taco category's single best representative.