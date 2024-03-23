We Tried Everything On Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken Menu, And We Think You're Going To Like It

If you've been eagerly anticipating Taco Bell's fresh, new Cantina Chicken Menu like I have, the wait is finally over. You're likely curious to know how everything tastes and what you should try first. Of course, you could try everything like I did, but it would probably be easier to just try what you think you'll like best first. So, we've included a review of each item for you. The new offerings include a crispy taco, soft taco, burrito, quesadilla, and bowl — all in a new style.

Taco Bell added several new ingredients to create its Cantina Chicken Menu items: slow-roasted chicken, shredded purple cabbage, pico de gallo, white corn tortilla shells, and Avocado Verde Salsa. If you're not a chicken fan, you can substitute the meat for the chain's infamous seasoned beef, steak, or black beans. The idea is that all these extra ingredients come together to make menu items that look more like something you'd pick up at a Mexican cantina instead of at a fast food Mexican restaurant.

I decided to go to my nearest Taco Bell and try everything on the menu all at once to get a clear view of what's best. Every menu item is unique, so I've explained what comes with each item, its cost, availability, how it compares to menu items you already know and love as well as nutritional information. Then, I've given a thorough review of each new Cantina Chicken Menu item. The results are different than I expected.